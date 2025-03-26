Douglas eyes timely Ferry reconnect

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas efforts to reopen north-south Ferry Street between West Shore Drive and Campbell Road continued apace last week, city manager Lisa Nocerini said.

The city hopes to reopen the stretch by Memorial Day weekend if everything goes to plan.

Douglas shut down Ferry there Aug. 2 last year after a sinkhole was found near the Warnock Drain crossing, prompting safety and structural concerns.

Traffic to north-lying homes and attractions like Oval Beach and Mt. Baldhead has been rerouted via narrow Lakeshore Drive since then.

Nocerini said last week bracing of the cofferdam (a temporary, watertight enclosure built within a body of water to allow the enclosed area to be pumped out or drained) has been completed, the remnants of the old culvert were removed, and mot of the water main now had been installed.

Pressure testing of said main was scheduled for Monday, March 28 of this week. Once completed, the contractor and Kalamazoo Lake Sewer & Water Authority will coordinate water chlorination and sampling, expected to take about five days, while construction of the new culvert will begin.

After receiving passing water sample results, the contractor will schedule the tie-in, requiring coordination and advance notice for affected residents. (Letters were sent in February to property owners that outlined this process.)

Following this, the old water main will be abandoned, and restoration work will begin.

Though the project remains on schedule, said Nocerini, spring weather still may cause minor delays.

Meanwhile, the manager apprised citizens, dirt and rock piles appearing on the former Haworth plant site at 200 Blue Star Hwy. are tied in with the Ferry Street culvert effort.

“To facilitate the project,” she said, “and avoid complications with road-weight restrictions during the frost law season, the contractor was permitted to store the materials at this location temporarily.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as this important infrastructure improvement moves forward,” Nocerini said.

