Crane’s Ciderfest celebrates 50 years

Pictured at right are Rob Hagger (son) and Becky Crane (mother who runs Crane’s Pie Pantry).

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No kids except older ones were here when Lue Crane talked her husband Bob, who knew enough to agree, they should open a pie pantry on their Fennville orchard at 6054 124th Ave., aka M-89, 50 years ago.

But all were welcome to enjoy Saturday’s anniversary Ciderfest on shaded grounds and under tents sharing respite from brilliant sunshine, partaking of food, desserts, games, storytelling sessions, live music, hayrides, a pie-eating contest and, for kids over 21, harder cider. It was September, fresh apple season after all.

Appetite for more? Try picking your own from nearby Crane’s Orchard trees, popping into the pantry — which offers not only pies but legendary sloppy joes and Lue’s Chili, sandwiches, salads, soups and such — or visiting next month for Halloween fun including a haunted barn and corn maze.

For more information, visit cranespiepantry.com.