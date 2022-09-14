United Way opens donation center in Allegan

The unveiling of the new Goods Donation Center at Allegan County’s United Way will occur on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 3 PM at the United Way, 650 Grand St, Allegan. The public is invited to see how United Way was able to transform a forgotten building into a service center for needed furniture, kitchen equipment and more.

By Gari Voss

The Allegan County United Way invites the public to attend the Ribbon Cutting of the new Goods Donation Center at their facility at 650 Grand St., Allegan.

Allegan Area Director Amanda Telgenhof shared, “There will be a short program and light refreshments supplied by EV Construction. We will have several speakers including representation from United Way, the Consumers Energy Foundation, EV Construction, and the Allegan County Community Foundation.”

The vision of turning an unoccupied space into a Donation Center began during the COVID-19 closedown. The United Way partnered with other organizations in the community to distribute food to people struggling with food insecurity.

“We received a 2022 People Award from Consumers Energy Foundation in the amount of $150,000,” Telgenhof added.

Consumers Energy Foundation stated, “We believe that all Michigan residents deserve an opportunity for economic security. That is why we support nonprofits that care for Michigan’s most vulnerable populations by providing basic needs, including shelter, food, clothing and household goods, as well as job skills to enable future security and self-sufficiency.”

The generous donation allowed United Way to move forward with gutting and remodeling the building. Areas continue filling with donations that will be available to those in need.

The Goods Donation Center is another way Allegan County United Way (ACUW) can attain their goal of enhancing community impact. By working with and forming partnerships with individuals and organizations, ACUW can provide more opportunities for volunteers while meeting community needs.

For more information regarding the work of the United Way and the new Service Center, call (269) 673-6545 or contact Amanda Telgenhof atelgenhof@acuw.org