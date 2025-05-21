Crews search for man who went missing in Kalamazoo River

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—A man went missing in the Kalamazoo River in Plainwell on Saturday, May 17.

According to Plainwell Department of Public Safety director Kevin Callahan, the Allegan County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 12:49 p.m. reporting that an elderly male standing on the bridge over the Kalamazoo River on US-131.

The caller indicated that the man was standing over the guardrail at the edge of the bridge.

Officers from the Plainwell Public Safety were promptly dispatched to assess the situation. Upon arrival, the responding officer found the man’s vehicle parked on US-131 and observed the man standing in a shallow area of the river below the bridge.

“When the officer attempted to engage with the subject, he did not respond and subsequently submerged himself in the water,” Callahan said in a statement.

Plainwell Fire Rescue and Allegan County Sheriff’s Office personnel were immediately dispatched to provide water rescue support.

Other agencies that assisted with the situation were:

Allegan County Dive Team

Otsego Police Department

Otsego Fire Department

Saugatuck Fire Department

Allegan County West Side Drone Team

Gobles Pine-Grove Fire Department

Michigan State Police Wayland Post

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Michigan State Police Air Support

Plainwell EMS

“Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate the individual,” Callahan said in the release. “Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”