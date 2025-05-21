Two tornadoes touched down in Allegan County

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A strong storm system that ripped through the area on Thursday, May 15, caused extensive damage in Allegan County and left many residents with no power for an extended period of time.

In response to the devastation—which included the confirmation of two tornadoes by the National Weather Service—the Allegan County Board of Commissioners officially declared a state of emergency to “support response and recovery efforts throughout the county.”

According to Allegan County Emergency Management coordinator Sarah Clark, declaring a state of emergency empowers county officials to access additional resources and expedite emergency response activities. It also allows officials to request mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the State of Michigan.

“We will continue to coordinate with local, state and federal partners to assess needs and provide support,” Clark said. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all Allegan County residents.”

The areas hit hardest by the storm, according to Clark, included the communities of Martin, Dorr, Wayland, Hopkins, the City of Allegan and portions of the lakeshore near Saugatuck and Douglas.

The first of the two confirmed tornadoes to hit Allegan County touched down at 10:28 p.m. near Sandy Pines campground in Hopkins and was categorized as EF-1. It had winds of 90 miles per hour that lasted for approximately five minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Damage included many uprooted trees.

The second tornado developed near the intersection of 114th Avenue and 16th Street before moving into downtown Martin at 10:41 p.m.

A downed power pole and several uprooted trees were left behind.

In response to the storm and the devastation it caused, the Allegan County Community Foundation announced it had activated its Disaster Response Fund.

“We are seeking your support to assist those impacted,” ACCF said in a statement. “Your donations will provide essential resources for local nonprofits and agencies, aiding residents in shelter, repairs, and recovery. Join us in this crucial effort.”

Clark encourages residents who sustained damage to their homes or property to using the county’s damage reporting tool, which can be found at https://www.allegancounty.org/courts-law-enforcement/emergency-operations.

Residents in need of assistance can also contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.