“Cross Walk” procession from Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, April 18, 2025.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis held its traditional Good Friday “Cross Walk” on April 18.

It began with a brief service at the chapel, then the group walked along Lakeview Avenue and other nearby streets, singing hymns along the way, including “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”

“Cross Walk” has been a long-standing tradition at the church.