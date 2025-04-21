Sturgis city notes: West Street closure, brush collection and hydrant-flushing 

West West Street in Sturgis is closed to traffic April 21-25 at various intersections from North Centreville Road to North Street, for contractor utility work, officials announced.

Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and use caution in those areas.

The city has begun another pass for brush pick-up throughout the city of Sturgis. An additional cycle of collection was added in part due to damage from a severe storm that struck the county in late March.

Crews started on the north side and will move southward.

It’s the final scheduled brush pick-up until October.

In a separate project, spring hydrant-flushing has begun.

Here’s the schedule, subject to weather conditions:

April 21: Fawn River Road and south of Fawn River Road.

April 22: South of East Chicago Road, east of South Nottawa Street.

April 23: South of East Chicago, west of South Nottawa.

April 24: North of West Chicago, west of North Nottawa.

April 25: North of East Chicago, east of North Nottawa.

If residents notice water discoloration at a faucet, let water flow for several minutes until it runs clear. If discoloration persists, call Department of Public Services, (269) 659-7297.

Flushing is conducted twice each year, typically in April and September.