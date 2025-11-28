Crowds turn out for Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade

This Jimmies tow truck was one of the many commercial entries in the parade

Photo by Jeff Steers

The Northwest marching band was one of the local high shool bands in the parade.

Photo by Jeff Steers

Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted the children.

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Thousands of people crowded Michigan Avenue in Downtown Jackson on Friday Nov. 21 for the annual Christmas Parade. The temperatures remained mild at around 45 degrees; no rain, snow, or winds impacted the festive event.

At Carnegie Library, hundreds of children and families gathered for an early visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who greeted the children inside the library and on the front lawn, at around 5:20 pm, before reappearing at the end of the parade as the finale.

The library also featured a book sale, free books and snacks for kids, and holiday music in the main hall. Library staff wore ‘ugly Christmas sweaters and participated in the holiday programming.

The parade itself featured trucks lit up head to tail with lights; business and community floats; fire trucks and other EMS vehicles; marching bands from area high schools including Northwest, Lumen Christi, East Jackson, Vandercook Lake, and Jackson High and more.

The greenspace in front of Consumers Energy was lit with an array of light structures and ornaments, as well the giant 30 ft. Christmas tree at the center of the circular space.

According to Beth Kuiper, executive director of the Jackson Downtown Development Authority, they estimate that up to 15,000 people have attended in years past. But they do not have exact numbers from the 2025 parade.

“We are lucky that there’s a fabulous group of volunteers who [work] behind the scenes” to set up the parade route, signage, and other logistics, said Kuiper.