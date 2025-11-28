2025-26 Local High School Boys’ Basketball Schedules

With the high school boys’ basketball season coming up at the start of December, it’s important to know where your local teams are playing and when! The following list is a compendium of all the local high school varsity boys’ basketball teams and their schedules for the 2025 season. Bold games are home games, while games in regular font are away games.

All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless stated otherwise.

Three Rivers Wildcats

Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs. Constantine

Friday, Dec. 5 @ Niles

Monday, Dec. 8 @ Gull Lake

Tuesday, Dec. 9 vs. Hopkins

Friday, Dec. 12 @ Vicksburg

Tuesday, Dec. 16 @ Plainwell

Thursday, Dec. 18 @ Otsego

Wednesday, Jan. 7 @ Parchment

Friday, Jan. 9 @ Paw Paw

Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. Edwardsburg

Friday, Jan. 16 vs. Sturgis

Monday, Jan. 19 @ Bronson

Tuesday, Jan. 20 vs. Plainwell

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Niles

Friday, Jan. 30 @ Edwardsburg

Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Dowagiac

Friday, Feb. 6 vs. Vicksburg

Tuesday, Feb. 10 vs. Otsego

Friday, Feb. 13 vs. Paw Paw

Monday, Feb. 16 vs. Lawton

Wednesday, Feb. 18 @ Buchanan

Friday, Feb. 20 @ Sturgis

Sturgis Trojans

Tuesday, Dec. 2 @ Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. Paw Paw

Tuesday, Dec. 9 vs. Harper Creek

Friday, Dec. 12 vs. Niles

Tuesday, Dec. 16 @ Otsego

Thursday, Dec. 18 vs. Edwardsburg

Saturday, Dec. 27 @ Chuck Turner Holiday Classic @ Battle Creek Central

Tuesday, Jan. 6 @ Bronson

Friday, Jan. 9 vs. Vicksburg

Tuesday, Jan. 13 @ Plainwell

Friday, Jan. 16 @ Three Rivers

Tuesday, Jan. 20 vs. Otsego

Friday, Jan. 23 @ Paw Paw

Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Burr Oak

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. White Pigeon

Friday, Jan. 30 vs. Plainwell

Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Berrien Springs

Friday, Feb. 6 @ Niles

Tuesday, Feb. 10 @ Edwardsburg

Friday, Feb. 13 @ Vicksburg

Monday, Feb. 16 vs. Coldwater

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Three Rivers