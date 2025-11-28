2025-26 Local High School Boys’ Basketball Schedules

With the high school boys’ basketball season coming up at the start of December, it’s important to know where your local teams are playing and when! The following list is a compendium of all the local high school varsity boys’ basketball teams and their schedules for the 2025 season. Bold games are home games, while games in regular font are away games.
All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless stated otherwise.
Three Rivers Wildcats
Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs. Constantine
Friday, Dec. 5 @ Niles
Monday, Dec. 8 @ Gull Lake
Tuesday, Dec. 9 vs. Hopkins
Friday, Dec. 12 @ Vicksburg
Tuesday, Dec. 16 @ Plainwell
Thursday, Dec. 18 @ Otsego
Wednesday, Jan. 7 @ Parchment
Friday, Jan. 9 @ Paw Paw
Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. Edwardsburg
Friday, Jan. 16 vs. Sturgis
Monday, Jan. 19 @ Bronson
Tuesday, Jan. 20 vs. Plainwell
Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Niles
Friday, Jan. 30 @ Edwardsburg
Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Dowagiac
Friday, Feb. 6 vs. Vicksburg
Tuesday, Feb. 10 vs. Otsego
Friday, Feb. 13 vs. Paw Paw
Monday, Feb. 16 vs. Lawton
Wednesday, Feb. 18 @ Buchanan
Friday, Feb. 20 @ Sturgis
Sturgis Trojans
Tuesday, Dec. 2 @ Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 5 vs. Paw Paw
Tuesday, Dec. 9 vs. Harper Creek
Friday, Dec. 12 vs. Niles
Tuesday, Dec. 16 @ Otsego
Thursday, Dec. 18 vs. Edwardsburg
Saturday, Dec. 27 @ Chuck Turner Holiday Classic @ Battle Creek Central
Tuesday, Jan. 6 @ Bronson
Friday, Jan. 9 vs. Vicksburg
Tuesday, Jan. 13 @ Plainwell
Friday, Jan. 16 @ Three Rivers
Tuesday, Jan. 20 vs. Otsego
Friday, Jan. 23 @ Paw Paw
Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Burr Oak
Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. White Pigeon
Friday, Jan. 30 vs. Plainwell
Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Berrien Springs
Friday, Feb. 6 @ Niles
Tuesday, Feb. 10 @ Edwardsburg
Friday, Feb. 13 @ Vicksburg
Monday, Feb. 16 vs. Coldwater
Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Three Rivers