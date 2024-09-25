Death of Lee Township woman being investigated as homicide

Jordan Wilcox

On the morning of Thursday, September 19th, Allegan County Central dispatch received a call from the Fennville Shell gas station. They were concerned about one of their employees – Mrs. Mable Mills, a 43-year-old from Lee Township.

Mills, according to her coworkers never skipped work without explanation. Yet, she hadn’t been to work in two days and was not responding to anything.

So, around 1 pm, Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies paid a visit to her Lee Township home.

Deputies say there were no signs of anyone being home, nothing visible through the windows, and no one answering the door.

Shortly after, family members began to arrive on the scene as well. They were concerned about the police presence at their loved one’s home, and Mills’s unresponsiveness.

Once the family members and the deputies did enter the home, they found Mills unfortunately deceased.

They also found some suspicious evidence at the scene, that may paint a bigger picture.

“The evidence at the scene clearly led us to the idea this was a homicide investigation,” Capt. Damveld told News Channel 3.

He later told News 8, that Mills’s death has officially “been ruled out as a suicide or an accidental death,” and “there were no obvious signs of a break-in and there was not believed to be a threat to the public.”

No arrests have been made yet, but evidence was sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for further testing, and detectives are hopeful that MSP or the medical examiner’s findings might reveal more.

“We feel terrible for the family, no one should have to go through this,” said Damveld to News Channel 3. “That is why we are working so hard to get closure for them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Mike Brown at (269) 673-0442 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.