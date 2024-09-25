Prospect Hill Cemetery event highlights Paw Paw notables

The second annual Voices of the Past: Tales from Prospect Hill Cemetery, was held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, here. It was presented by the Paw Paw District Library and the Village of Paw Paw Historical Commission, and featured presentations by area residents of six Paw Paw notables buried in the cemetery, which has been owned and operated by Paw Paw Township since 1825. The cemetery is located on County Road 665 and 60th Avenue. Featured this year were Thomas Granger, Isaac Van Fossen, Rena Van Fossen, Vern Van Fossen, Elisha Durkee and Peter Gremps.

Courier-Leader photo/ Paul Garrod

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

Granger, portrayed by Steve Rigoni, was the first treasurer of the Prospect Hill Association. At age 18, he enlisted in the 76th New York Militia. He was appointed Brigadier Geneal of the 55th Brigade by Gov. William H. Seward. Granger arrived in Paw Paw in 1854. He was born in 1808 and died in 1901.

Isaac VanFossen, portrayed by Don Stine, served as the editor and publisher of the Van Buren County Press, the Paw Paw Free Press, and the Free Press and Courier. He was born in 1826 and died in 1917.

Isaac’s daughter, Rena Van Fossen, portrayed by Sue Danielson, was born in 1875 and died in 1958. She was the second librarian for the Paw Paw Public Library. She received a master’s degree in education from the University of Michigan in 1923.

Another daughter of Isaac, Vern Van Fossen, portrayed by Chloe Cartagena, graduated from the University of Michigan Dental School and had a dental practice in Paw Paw. Vern was born in 1872 and died in 1923.

Durkee, born in 1818 and passed away in 1880. Durkee served as the first clerk of the Prospect Hill Association. Elisha arrived in Paw Paw in 1845. He was the second lawyer to practice in Paw Paw and served as probate court judge for eight years.

Gremps is considered to be the founding father of Paw Paw and served as its first postmaster. Gremps platted much of the village. He opened the first store with Isaac Willard. Gremps brought Paw Paw its first doctor and tavern.

Martha Maytnier, Paw Paw District Library Local History Librarian, said approximately 70 people attended the event, which saw temperatures nearing 90 degrees. A total of six groups took part in the 90-minute notable sessions.

Tom Shoemaker, an event volunteer, said, “Last year’s event (held Oct. 14 in the rain) was the coldest day in October. This year’s event was the hottest day in September.”

Maytnier said, “It takes a whole year to plan as committee members and volunteers put it together.”

The following is from the History of Berrien and Van Burien Counties, Mich., with illustrations and biographical sketches of their men and pioneers D. W. Ensign & Co., Philadelphia 1880 Press of J.B. Lippincott & Co., Philadelphia.

“On the 24th of March 1859, the Prospect Hill Cemetery Association was organized, for the purpose of providing a public cemetery on Prospect Hill. Land was accordingly purchased there and handsomely laid out with lawns, smooth drives, walks, and other attractive improvements. I. W. Willard was chosen president, Elisha Durkee clerk, and T. A. Granger treasurer. Prospect Hill is one of the highest elevations in Van Buren County. Upon its summit, in 1875, Mr. I. W. Willard erected an observatory 127 feet high, from which, on a clear day, it is said may be seen the waters of Lake Michigan and as many as thirty villages. The cemetery, which now covers an area of 30 acres, has many natural beauties, and is adorned with costly monuments. The present officers of the association are F. W. Selleck, President; J. W. Van Fossen, Clerk; and G. J. Hudson, Treasurer.”