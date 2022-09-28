Death of man in cemetery ruled a suicide by hanging

On September 19, Mark David Spence was identified as the male that was found hanging from a tree. The cause of death was ruled as a suicide.

On September 10, around 8 am, the LaFayette Police Department and EMS received a call to Brookwood SE, near the City cemetery, in reference to a deceased male. The deceased male was hanging from a tree. There was no sign of foul play.

The male was described as a slender white male, between 30-40 years old, with brown hair and beard, wearing a navy blue shirt, brown pants, and black shoes. There was no identification found on the decedent at the time.

Spence was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Thru fingerprint analysis Spence was identified.

Spence was 38-years-old from Lanett. He had been living in the LaFayette area with a friend. Spence had left the residence without his whereabouts being known. He was last seen a week prior to him being found.