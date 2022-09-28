It’s here, LHS celebrates homecoming week

Past Alumni Day picnic crowd!

It’s that time of the year again!!!

It’s the most exciting, fun filled, grills smoking, tents standing, music playing, line dancing, kids bouncing, train riding, picture taking, classes gathered time of the year in LaFayette.

It’s The LaFayette (LAFELT) Bulldog Alumni Homecoming Picnic weekend!!!

This is the weekend where thousands of people come back home to the city of LaFayette to grace the grounds of LaFayette High Bulldog Nation.

The festivities for this exciting week long event kicked off on Monday September 26 and will go on through Sunday October 2nd if the weather permits.

The classes have outlined an itinerary via Facebook.

2022

LHS (LAFELT)

Alumni Week

Mon Sept 26

Down Memory Lane

Class of 93 started a post on Facebook. Everyone is to drop

senior portraits of choice on the post.

Tues Sept 27

Taco Tuesday

Locally…Meet at Monte Alban Mexican restaurant In Lafayette from 6-8pm.

If you are not in town have tacos wherever you are! Cook them at

home and post them via Facebook!

Wild Out Wednesday

Wed Sept 28

Meet at Good Times Bowling Alley in Auburn for some bowling, food, drinks and fun!

Thurs Sept 29

Fire it up Thursday

Annual Bon Fire!

Same location by the football field at 7 PM.

Homecoming PARADE 4:30!

Fri Sept 30

Homecoming Friday

Tailgate, Football Game, After parties! 70’s Affair and a 90’s affair

Sat Oct 1

Alumni Picnic 10am

Meet on the old band field for nothing but FUN FUN

and MORE FUN!

Sun Oct 2

Kickball Fun…. Time TBA

Tentative Itinerary for Saturday’s Alumni Picnic (times will vary)

10 start time

10 Arrival of cotton candy, slush and

bouncers

10:30AM prayer

12 arrival of Gaming Truck and Merry Go

Round

1pm Concert

Announcing of winners of contests

Balloon release

Bingo games for seniors will be held through

the day as well as other adult games.

Random drawings throughout the day for door prizes.