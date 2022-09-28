It’s here, LHS celebrates homecoming week

It’s that time of the year again!!!
It’s the most exciting, fun filled, grills smoking, tents standing, music playing, line dancing, kids bouncing, train riding, picture taking, classes gathered time of the year in LaFayette.
It’s The LaFayette (LAFELT) Bulldog Alumni Homecoming Picnic weekend!!!
This is the weekend where thousands of people come back home to the city of LaFayette to grace the grounds of LaFayette High Bulldog Nation.
The festivities for this exciting week long event kicked off on Monday September 26 and will go on through Sunday October 2nd if the weather permits.
The classes have outlined an itinerary via Facebook.
2022
LHS (LAFELT)
Alumni Week
Mon Sept 26
Down Memory Lane
Class of 93 started a post on Facebook. Everyone is to drop
senior portraits of choice on the post.
Tues Sept 27
Taco Tuesday
Locally…Meet at Monte Alban Mexican restaurant In Lafayette from 6-8pm.
If you are not in town have tacos wherever you are! Cook them at
home and post them via Facebook!
Wild Out Wednesday
Wed Sept 28
Meet at Good Times Bowling Alley in Auburn for some bowling, food, drinks and fun!
Thurs Sept 29
Fire it up Thursday
Annual Bon Fire!
Same location by the football field at 7 PM.
Homecoming PARADE 4:30!
Fri Sept 30
Homecoming Friday
Tailgate, Football Game, After parties! 70’s Affair and a 90’s affair
Sat Oct 1
Alumni Picnic 10am
Meet on the old band field for nothing but FUN FUN
and MORE FUN!
Sun Oct 2
Kickball Fun…. Time TBA
Tentative Itinerary for Saturday’s Alumni Picnic (times will vary)
10 start time
10 Arrival of cotton candy, slush and
bouncers
10:30AM prayer
12 arrival of Gaming Truck and Merry Go
Round
1pm Concert
Announcing of winners of contests
Balloon release
Bingo games for seniors will be held through
the day as well as other adult games.
Random drawings throughout the day for door prizes.