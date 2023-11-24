Do you need help? Write Us!

It’s time again for this newspaper’s annual Christmas Wish program. In the next few weeks we are asking readers that find themselves or their family in a dire situation to write us and in detail, tell us what you or your family would like to make Christmas a happy occasion.

Inflation has caused a financial burden for many local families. The price of living essentials such as eggs, bread, gas etc. have put huge dents in our pocketbooks. More and more families are seeking financial help to simply feed and house their loved ones.

That’s where this newspaper, with the help of area businesses and more fortunate individuals step forward. As we have in year’s past (actually 10 years and counting) Wilcox Newspapers provides monetary donations for those we deem in need.

If you need help we ask that you write a letter to us explaining exactly why. We prefer you email the letter to wilcoxnewspapers@gmail.com but if you don’t have access to email you can write: if in Allegan or Van Buren counties to the Allegan County News or Courier Leader, at PO Box 189, Allegan MI 49010 or if you are in Clare, Isabella, Osceola or Missaukee counties you can write the Clare County Review or Marion Press at 135 N. McEwan, Clare, MI 48617.

Be specific when you write the letter. Tell us why you are experiencing a hardship. Tell us how many children are affected. Do not write us if you are outside our circulation area. We are here to help those in the counties we serve. As soon as you see this, write us. Don’t wait until the last minute. Deadline to receive letters is December 2, so don’t procrastinate.

We in turn will take the best letters to area businesses, who will provide money and donations to see that your Christmas Wish is fulfilled. We have literally helped hundreds of families in past years. Last year alone, we gathered over $20,000 in cash and gifts to help over 70 families.

Interestingly enough we had a couple donors provide $1,000 to help disadvantaged families. In one instance I was vacuuming our new offices when I came upon an envelope lying on the floor. I opened the envelope to find ten $100 bills. An anonymous person had simply thrown the money in to our office without anyone having seen him or her.

Another person sent $2000. Three others sent $1000. For a closet Scrooge, like myself, I couldn’t believe the generosity of some of our businesspeople and more well-to-do residents in this area. The adage “we take care of our own” certainly applies to this area.

Certainly we expect to continue that tradition of giving again this year. We have set a lofty goal of helping at least 100 local families this Christmas. Thus if you legitimately need help, and I stress LEGITIMATELY, write us a letter. All you have to do is write or email to the addresses above.

Mike Wilcox

Publisher