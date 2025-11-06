Merson Store engulfed by fire

Merson Store at the corner of M-40 and 102nd Avenue caught fire on Wed., Nov. 5, 2025 a little before 6am. Dense smoke made visibility difficult. Traffic was detoured down 102nd Ave to find alternate routes. Photo: Dede Lewis

The Merson Store fire on Nov. 5, 2025, began near the rear of the store. Photo: G. Voss

Firefighters gained access to the store by breaking down doors and peeling back the metal roof. Photo: G. Voss

By 10am, four hours after the call was sent to Gobles Pine Grove Fire Chief Brian Cronk that Merson Store had smoke coming from it, firefighters were still working to extinguish areas that still smoldered. Thanks to the many fire departments and tank trucks, water filled the dump tank and was pumped through hoses to douse the fire.

By Gari Voss

The call came to Gobles Pine Grove Fire Chief Brian Cronk at 5:58am that smoke was

pouring from the northwest section of Merson Store at M-40 and 102 nd Avenue. By the time

Gobles Pine Grove and Allegan Fire Departments arrived a little after 6am, the store was

engulfed in flames and moving fast with smoke too thick for any visibility.

“This is an old building,” stated Fire Chief Brian Cronk. “There was a lot of plastic and

merchandise.”

“The aging structure, plastic, foam, and merchandise make a huge fuel load,” explained

Allegan Fire Chief Nick Brink.

When the firefighters began arriving, they had to break down doors and use an excavator to

peel away the metal roof for better access.

The operation required six fire departments on site. Gobles, Allegan, Gun Plain, Otsego and

Bloomingdale Fire Departments brought tankers. With no fire hydrants in rural areas, the

departments rely on tankers to bring water from nearby lakes. Bloomingdale had the equipment

to load the tankers from the fill-site on Baseline Lake. Water was pumped from the tankers into

the dump tank that was erected in the intersection.

Because of the early morning hour, involving the number of fire departments was imperative.

In addition to the tankers and equipment, Lee Fire Department was called to bring their ladder

truck. Add Gobles’ pumper, squad, and pickups, the only piece that was absolutely necessary

was the volunteers.

“This is a difficult time of day for responders,” shared Chief Cronk. “Some are just getting

off work and others are headed to work. We are fortunate that some companies understand when

workers are leaving early or arriving late for work.”

“One rule we try to follow is to have enough people to cover the first group of firefighters

and provide backup to give breaks,” shared Chief Brink. “The departments send only a few

firefighters each to daytime fires, so it was difficult to keep everyone fresh as they fought the

fire.”

The initial blaze was out before 10am, but smoke was still coming from sections of the

building and had to be completely extinguished. It was after 11am before the last of the fire

trucks pulled away from the charred remains of what was Merson Store.

As is his practice with commercial buildings, Chief Cronk called upon the Michigan State

Police to do a thorough investigation on the cause of the fire and to speak with the insurance

company and owner Larry Luedecking, who had temporarily closed the store several months

before after the death of his son.

The neighbors and patrons who relied on the early morning coffee and store favorites

expressed their sadness at the loss of the icon that had served the community for over 40 years.

Thanks were given to not only the fire departments at the scene, but the fire departments like

Hopkins, Martin, and Paw Paw who covered the stations that had sent equipment and firefighters

to fight the blaze, and to the volunteers who responded to the call.