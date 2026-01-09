Dog rescued from icy water south of Colon

Firefighters and family members warm up and comfort a dog that was rescued from an icy channel Sunday on Long Lake Road south of Colon. Photo via Colon Community Fire and Rescue/Facebook

COLON — A dog was rescued by from an icy channel by local firefighters Sunday near Colon.

According to a post on Facebook from the Colon Community Fire and Rescue, at 10:19 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Long Lake Road south of Colon for a report of a dog that broke through the ice on the channel near the road. According to firefighters, the person who made the report stated the dog was “visiting its Grandma” at the time.

Firefighters say within minutes, crews were able to reach the dog, named “Stevie,” and pull it to shore using a rescue rope. Stevie was reunited with its family, who they say was “waiting with warm towels and lots of warm hugs.”

No injuries to man or animal were reported.