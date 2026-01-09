TR celebrates New Year’s Eve with Riviera’s ‘Midnight on Main’

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Balloons and confetti drop as the clock struck midnight at the Riviera Theatre in Three Rivers on New Year’s Eve, with a bevy of revelers celebrating the beginning of 2026.

THREE RIVERS — A group of revelers rung in 2026 with an annual celebration at the Riviera Theatre in downtown Three Rivers last week.

The Riviera hosted its 17th “Midnight on Main” event on New Year’s Eve, bringing out a festive crowd inside the theater for live music, activities, and a balloon drop at midnight.

Accompanied by the sounds of Detroit-based band Erich Goebel and The Flying Crowbars, hundreds of balloons dropped from the theater’s stage at midnight, with the crowd cheering and having fun tossing the balloons around while “Auld Lang Syne” played.

“A lot of work goes into each event at the theatre but New Year’s Eve is always a bit more,” Riviera Theatre owner Danielle Moreland said. “Over 600 balloons had to be inflated, some to use as decorations and archways with the remaining getting stuffed into a large net for the balloon drop. Without the help of the numerous volunteers, we would not have put on such a great event.”

This year’s event had a few different activities, including a photo booth with party hats and numbered balloons signifying 2026, a special cocktail menu at the Theatre Bar, and the live music leading up to midnight and beyond. At midnight, there were also confetti poppers and a sparkling toast along with the balloon drop.

Midnight on Main also coincided with another momentous occasion, that being the 100th anniversary of the Riviera Theatre, which opened back on Dec. 23, 1925. Moreland said it “only seemed fitting” to combine the celebration with Midnight on Main, which has gone on since the theatre was restored in 2008.

“The Riviera Theatre actually opened on December 23, 1925 and annually hosted the Kiddie’s Christmas Show to celebrate the occasion. Santa would make an appearance to hand out oranges and sweets before the show,” Moreland said. “Not wanting to break with this ongoing practice, it only seemed fitting to combine our 100th anniversary celebration with Midnight On Main.”

Having their preeminent New Year’s event coincide with the 100th anniversary was also bittersweet with the passing of Bruce Monroe, who was the man behind the restoration of the theatre, in December.

“Bruce’s recent passing adds a poignant layer to this 100th year anniversary,” Moreland said. “His celebration of life was recently held at the theater on December 28th, marking the completion of a circle where he had honored the venue with its meticulous restoration that now paid tribute to him.”

Looking ahead to the future of Midnight on Main, Moreland said she doesn’t have a lot of plans at the moment for next year’s Midnight on Main, but said there’s “a bit of time to figure it out.” Either way, it is expected to be filled with many revelers, just like this past New Year’s Eve was.

