Douglas cat rescue seeks volunteers

Want to help rescue animals? The Wishbone House, a nonprofit cat adoption center and resale shop at 165 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, is seeking volunteers to help run the shop.

With up to 40 adoptable cats in cozy, free-roaming rooms and spacious kennels, the center is a cat lover’s paradise, but takes a significant team of dedicated volunteers and staff to keep it running smoothly.

Contending with a shortage of volunteer caretakers, the adoption center team has had to scramble for several weeks to provide adequate care for the Wishbone cats.

“We are hopeful that now as lives slow down a bit we will be able to fill the open roles and relieve our overworked crew,” volunteer coordinator Wendi Onuki said.

Volunteer caretakers select their weekly shifts and perform tasks such as feeding the cats, cleaning litter boxes and rooms, helping with laundry and letting the cats spend time outside of their enclosures.

Morning shifts are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; evening ones from 5 or 6 p.m. to 7 or 8 p.m.

“We ask for a six-month minimum commitment to allow our volunteer caretakers to get to know the cats and earn their trust — the less turnover the better for them,” Onuki said.

“In return, our volunteers get endless affection and cuddles from our awesome cats and the joy that comes from saving lives.”

Additionally, Wishbone is looking for help with its in-house thrift store, which generates funds for the nonprofit’s programs through donations and sales of household items The shop is staffed entirely by volunteers, who assist customers with retail transactions, accept, clean and price donations, and tidy the store.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer cat caretaker or shop associate at Wishbone, email volunteer@wishbonepetrescue.org or call/text (616) 594-0288.