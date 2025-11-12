Sweet Sisters learn … and give back

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Nine Douglas Elementary fourth graders, hosted and guided by mother Anna Gregg, have formed Sweet Sisters Baking to learn about making good eats and giving back to the community.

Alphabetically, Reese Bagladi, Elise Gregg, Josie Kerridge, Elise Kimball, Malia Monroe, Riley Root, Scout Skinner, Whitney Weemhoff and Catherine Wellman voiced interest in learning and having fun together while helping others.

“None of us mothers could meet the requirements to form and lead a new Girl Scout troop,” Anna Gregg said.

“But I do maintain an ‘Easy Recipes for Hungry Families’ social media site and have cooking materials available,” she continued.

“So with help from the other moms for supplies, I’ve hosted the girls after school several times to do cooking projects together. We sell the results to parents, other friends and donate proceeds to the Douglas Elementary Giving Tree program.”

The outreach helps buy toys for needy area children through Douglas Christian Neighbors. Sales of homemade chocolate chip cookies and Chex mix have so far.

“The girls ride the interurban to my house every few weeks after school, divide up into groups of two or three and change partners each time,” Anna Gregg said. “I have 4 stations set up ready for them when they get here.

“They read the recipe, help each other learn fractions and measurements by baking and do all the work themselves! While it is in the oven, they usually head downstairs and play or hold their own ‘meeting.’ They have been known to have karaoke contests!

“The moms take turn donating and shopping for groceries each time along with help dropping off the deliveries to the friends and family that buy.

“It’s a really fun way for the girls to learn about giving back to the community while learning important life skills!” their mom/host said.