Douglas drain work won’t come cheap

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas is seeking ways to meet costs to repair the Warnock Drain under Ferry Street, closed between West Shore Drive and Campbell Street since Aug. 2, and maintain its remaining four miles that run through town.

City manager Lisa Nocerini, told by Prein & Newhof engineers Ferry repairs might cost about $750,000, updated city council at a special meeting Monday on that project.

Members agreed also to help fund $548,000 the Allegan County Drain Commission estimates is needed to maintain Warnock’s entirety.

That’s far in excess of the $5,00-per-mile Michigan Drain Code limit.

Ferry Street

Douglas closed north-south Ferry where it crosses the drain after a sinkhole appeared there, prompting other safety and structural concerns.

Northbound traffic was and remains directed west on Center Street to Lakeshore Drive, then north on sometimes narrow, two-lane Lakeshore to Campbell, thence east on the border road between cities until traffic can head north on what in Saugatuck becomes Park Street.

This congests traffic to homes along the stretch, not to mention Saugatuck attractions such as Mt. Baldhead Park, Ox-Bow Art School and Oval Beach.

Southbound traffic is detoured west on Campbell, then south on Lakeshore and east on Center until Ferry Street, beyond where it’s closed, is reached.

Nocerini credited state Rep. Joey Andrews’ office with doing “a stellar job reaching out to every possible outlet, but there are just no funds, except for loans, available to help the community.”

“There is a state grant available,” she went on, “but we would not hear back for six months to a year whether we could receive any sort of funding, and the max amount that can be requested is $250,000.

“People expect us to have Ferry fixed tomorrow, but EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) permitting doesn’t accommodate what we would like to see, but rather whenever they get to the review.

“We will look at other infrastructure needs for the grant app where we are not trying to expedite a process like this one,” Nocerini said.

The Rest of Warnock

To fix all of Warnock, the Douglas manager said, additional authorization is needed from affected municipalities (in this case, Saugatuck city and township) to perform the work.

Each local government is liable for a percent of the total maintenance cost based on the benefit to the public health, convenience or welfare.

Allegan County and its road commission are also liable for a percent of the total based on benefits to public county roads.

Remaining costs would be covered by property owners within the drain district based upon the principle of benefits derived (see Chapter 7 of the 1956 Michigan Drain Code for more information).

“As Douglas,” said Nocerini, “has historically been affected by more than 20 percent of the total cost of work on this drain, council approval is needed before these additional funds can be expended.” That was granted Monday.

“This is a costly endeavor,” she went on, “but we have the county drain commission working side by side with us, which helps to move things along much more swiftly.

“Our hope is to have the road back open before Memorial Day 2025,” Nocerini said.