White out, city council seeks to fill empty seat

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

First-year Saugatuck city councilman Logan White’s Sept. 23 resignation because he had bought a new home in Holland left peers seeking a replacement for the remainder of his two-year term.

It comes at an interesting time, with a Nov. 5 election impending for four two-year seats.

By city charter, council has 30 days to appoint a successor by majority (four of six remaining members’) vote to serve through the November 2025 election.

Members met last Thursday to discuss the matter, agreeing to abide by standards last used in 2019 when a similar vacancy occurred. Applicants will be asked to:

Submit a cover letter, application and resume.

Describe your community/volunteer involvement (past and present).

List any prior government experience you have.

Describe any work or business experience that would be beneficial if you are appointed to council

Describe any policy making experience you have.

List the reason(s) for seeking to be appointed.

Staff suggested posting notice of the opening immediately, setting an Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. deadline and a meeting Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. to review applications, hear between 5 and 7minutes from each candidate and choose its new member, to be sworn in formally after that.

To apply online, go to https://www.saugatuckcity.com/application-for-boards–commissions.html.