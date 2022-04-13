BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Easter festivities will return to downtown Douglas this Sunday after two years off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Fun, sponsored by Ruoff Mortgages, will include a bonnet contest, parade and egg hunt in the downtown area. The combined events will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. with set-up starting at 11 a.m. and clean-up ending by 4 p.m.

Twenty-year customs will return starting with a bonnet contest outside the Douglas police station at 47 W. Center St., then the parade marching east down Center to Beery Field, where the egg (actually candy) hunt will take place.

Afterwards kids can enjoy a meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny and pre-packaged snacks.

Fun will be free and all welcome to attend.