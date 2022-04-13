BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Remember Saugatuck’s off-season Social District, launched two years ago to help licensed downtown alcohol-selling businesses to deal with indoor Covid-19 social distancing strictures?

Now, as in neighbor Douglas, it will extend year-round.

City council Monday agreed to allow patrons to consume to-go alcohol in public daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in designated commons areas as referenced in the map nearby.

Saugatuck piloted the concept as newly-OK’d by the state on a trial basis from Labor until Memorial days. Widespread abuses some feared largely didn’t happen.

Twenty-one Michigan Liquor Commission-holding downtown businesses eligible for city licensing include:

• Sand Bar Saloon, 141 Butler St.

• Coral Gables, 220 Water St.

• Marro’s Restaurant 147 Water St.

• The Butler, 40 Butler St.

• Wally’s, 128 Hoffman St.

• Phil’s Bar and Grill, 215 Butler St.

• Wicks Park Bar & Grill, 449 Water St.

• Scooters Café & Pizzeria, 322 Culver St.

• Bowdie’s, 230 Culver St.

• El Burrito Feliz, 322 Culver St.

• Mermaid Bar & Grill, 360 Water St. Units 1-6 and 12.

• Saugatuck Fish Camp, 149 Griffith St.

• Coppercraft Distillery, 360 Water St. Units 9-11.

• The Barge – 528 Water St.

• Retro Boat Rentals, 730 Water St.

• The Mitten Brewing Co., 329 Water St.

•Grow: A Saugatuck Diner, 302 Culver St.

• Pumpernickel’s, 202 Butler St.

• Coast 236, 236 Culver St.

• New Holland Brewing, 201 Culver St. Unit 3.

• Butter & Whiskey, 210 Culver St. Commons areas will be identified with signage and/or other markings. Flyers identifying boundaries will be available at permit holders’ establishments as well as other strategic locations.

To participate, permit holders must provide purchasers with a beverage container with the city-designed “Commons Area 50” logo, next to its own logo, on it to be used in commons areas. Containers may not be glass and capacity may not exceed 16 ounces.

Commons areas will be monitored by Allegan Sheriff’s deputies as part of regular patrol shifts. Patrol needs will be evaluated over time and enhanced during activities expected to draw large crowds.

Commons areas will have public trash receptacles positioned as needed. Trash collection will be handled by a waste service on a regular basis.

For more information, visit saugatuckcity.com or call city hall at (269) 847-2603.