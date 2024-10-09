Douglas forum cites infrastructure needs

--- FCC APPLICATION - 9/6/2024 --- On September 6, 2024, Forum Communications, Inc., licensee of WZUU(FM), 92.5 MHz, Mattawan, Michigan, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of WZUU(FM)'s license to Midwest Communications, Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit WZUU(FM)'s public inspection file at https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/WZUU