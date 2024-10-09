DES string spray precedes Oct. 18 Walk-a-thon

Douglas Elementary School geared up for its annual PTO-sponsored Walk-a-thon fundraiser Friday, Oct. 18 with an in-school Silly String Celebration Friday, Sept. 27.

The 113 students who raised more than $300 in Walk-a-thon pledges were invited out on the nearby baseball diamond to spray each other, teachers and volunteers that day.

Moreover, since students schoolwide raised $62,343, added to $16,125 in local business donations for a $78,468 total exceeding their pre-set goal, all got to watch principal Michelle Gust get slimed as well.

The community is invited to watch the Oct. 18 Walk-a-thon at the Saugatuck High School football stadium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Youths will walk laps around the track, take part in carnival activities and face painting, collect tickets to redeem for prizes and much more.

