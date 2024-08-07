Douglas hopes to cap Point Pleasant demo Friday

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It seemed like a good idea when Douglas, with help from a $1,001,400 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant, bought the 1-acre, 14-slip Point Pleasant Marina from Max Matteson and Bud Baty in March 2021 for $880,000. And, with determination, it may still be.

The city kicked in its required $220,000 match, hence had funds left to start converting the 114 Washington St. parcel — which included a house, guesthouse, pool and 500 feet of Kalamazoo Lake frontage just south and east of the Blue Star Bridge — into a municipal marina.

Site transformation has been ongoing, with improvements made so far including adding ADA-accessible restrooms and sidewalks, pool demolition, grounds restoration, dock repairs and more.

“Douglas,” said then city manager Rich LaBombard, “sees Point Pleasant as a key acquisition element in its Waterfront Master Plan developed in 2016.”

The same plan also inspired earlier city investment in a proposed Wade’s Bayou municipal marina nearer downtown, once planned in phases that have slowed in recent years as available monies dwindled.

On Aug. 1 last year – with LaBombard explaining “The city has approximately $2.1 million of investments maturing by the end of 2023 and will be able to cash-flow the purchase,” further agreed to buy the 18,000-square-foot Douglas Professional Center building on 7.8 acres zoned commercial at 415 Wiley Road.

Efforts to consolidate city services – police, public works and administration there as money allowed — have been paused too, but not abandoned.

The city Feb. 6 this year declined to hire Troy-based ABM Building Solutions for $7.8 million to design and build the project sooner and more comprehensively, but still actively pursuing it via Grand Rapids-based Carbon 6 Construction at a scaled-back pace.

What’s changed? LaBombard emailed council July 24 last year” … it’s time to move on” with his last day Aug. 25.

Members posted notice and the second candidate their appointed search committee interviewed, Lisa Nocerini Aug. 10, struck them as the right one.

Nocerini formally accepted the Douglas Aug. 21, first first giving notice to Wayne (near Detroit) where she had served eight years as city manager even after moving to Douglas part-time in 2020.

In less than one year since starting, Nocerini has refocused city priorities on infrastructure – water lines, streets, public works … – more, acquisitions less.

On April 1 this year she apprised council, “Recent inspections have revealed extensive black mold infestation in (Point Pleasant’s) bathroom facilities, rendering them unfit for use.

“Additionally, the furnace, crucial for preventing pipe freeze year-round, has ceased functioning, and the water tank is currently non-operational.

“Addressing these issues,” Nocerini said, “would demand a substantial financial investment which, unfortunately, we do not have available amid our growing list of critical projects.

At council’s direction she had researched options. “Fortunately,” Nocerini went on “there are funds allocated for additional finger piers which can be redirected towards covering demolition costs.

“Acknowledging the importance of the marina’s facilities for our community, we have received quotes for temporary ADA-compliant portable restrooms and a handwashing station, ensuring continued access to essential amenities, for approximately $500 per month with facilities available April through October.”

Council that night authorized her to do so plus amended the budget adding $31,000 for what she called necessary demolition.

Contracted heavy gear demolition crews started doing so Monday, Aug. 5. “We understand,” Douglas emailed residents, “that having a demolition site in the vicinity of a residence or boat slip can be less than desirable.

“It is our goal to do our utmost to consider the impact. Work, weather permitting, should be completed by the end of the week.

“Restoration work,” the email went on, “will include 3” of topsoil and hydro seed. No road closure is expected and dust will be mitigated using water if needed. Please use the parking across from the marina during this demolition.

“For everyone’s safety, please stay away from any active work zone and obey all signs or requests from the Department of Public Works,” the city’s notification said.