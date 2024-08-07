Freeway pickup flips, crushes driver

Central Dispatch took the Saturday 5 a.m. call summoned emergency first responders to reports of a rollover west of southbound I-196 near the 38-mile marker.

When officers appeared on scene, they found a white the white Ford F250 pickup (shown, before sun rose), driver ejected and pinned dead underneath his truck.

Saugatuck Township Fire District crews arrived to a Douglas police officer who first briefed them, prompting jaws-of-life extrication and LIFE Ambulance EMT ministrations until clear they were in vain. Aeromed, place on standby, too went unneeded.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Lt. John Damveld confirmed the driver had not worn a seat belt. Fire crews, per IT director Erik Kirchert, diverted southbound I-196 traffic at Saugatuck Exit 41 onto Blue Star Highway until cleanup and examinations were complete.