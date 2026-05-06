Douglas manager seeks clearer contract terms

By Scott Sullivan
Editor
Douglas City Manager Lisa Nocerini asked council Monday to review and perhaps revise her contract re:
- Updating its yearly performance evaluation form, and
- Replacing merit increase language from a flat $5,000 yearly to match standard cost-of-living and/or wage hikes approved by council for other non-union full-time employees.
“This change,” Nocerini advised, “would align the Manager’s compensation adjustments with those of staff and remove the appearance of a separate or preferential compensation structure.
“The proposed evaluation form (Attachment 1),” she went on, “reflects a more formal, structured and professional approach to the yearly process, providing clarity, consistency and measurable criteria for evaluating performance.
“This will help both Council and the Manager maintain a clear and transparent evaluation process moving forward,” Nocerini said.
- Add another week’s paid vacation from four to five.
“Given the nature of the City Manager position — including frequent evening meetings, emergency response responsibilities and overall workload — this adjustment would better reflect the expectations of the role and align with comparable professional management agreements,” Nocerini said.
The proposed evaluation form (Attachment 1),” she went on, “reflects a more formal and structured approach to the annual review process. It is a professional format that provides clarity, consistency, and measurable criteria for evaluating performance.
“This will help both Council and the City Manager to maintain a clear and transparent evaluation process moving forward, she contended.
In addition, I am requesting Council consideration of the following amendments to my employment agreement:
“If Council elects to review the agreement at this time, it may also be beneficial to update the salary adjustment language to allow for future annual increases without requiring formal contract amendments.
“I respectfully request that this item be placed on the upcoming Council agenda to ensure compliance with the timing requirements outlined in my employment agreement, Nocerini said.