Saugatuck names Ondersma new DPW head

Mark Ondersma

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The City of Saugatuck is pleased appointed Mark Ondersma its new Director of Public Works, with a start date of May 26.

Ondersma, who replaces 9-year DPW head Scott Herbert, brings nearly two decades of municipal and military public works experience, along with a strong background in infrastructure management, operations and leadership, to Saugatuck, Cit Manager Ryan Cummins said.

Since 2007, Ondersma has served the City of Hudsonville, most recently as Senior Mechanic, where he was responsible for the maintenance and strategic management of the city’s vehicle fleet and supported operations across water, sewer, stormwater, streets and parks.

In addition to his municipal service, Cummins added, the new DPW head has served in the Michigan Air National Guard since 2002 and currently holds the role of Operations Superintendent with the 110th Civil Engineer Squadron.

Ondersma thus has demonstrated experience overseeing operations, managing personnel and resources, and ensuring mission readiness across a wide range of construction and infrastructure activities, the City Manager said.

“Mark’s combined experience in public works operations, capital planning and team leadership positions,” Cummins said, “qualifies him well to lead Saugatuck’s Department of Public Works and support the City’s continued investment in infrastructure and public services.

“As new DPW manager, Mark will oversee the City’s streets, parks, facilities and capital infrastructure systems, working closely with staff, City leadership, and the community to maintain and enhance Saugatuck’s high quality of life,” Cummins said.

He went on that Ondersma stood out through the interview process as a well-rounded leader with both hands-on operational experience and the ability to think strategically about long-term infrastructure needs.

“During our visits to Saugatuck,” said Ondersma, “my wife and I have always admired the exceptional stewardship that residents and business owners demonstrate toward their community.

“I am honored to join such a dedicated team of city staff and look forward to preserving the history, culture and high standards of upkeep that define this town,” he said.