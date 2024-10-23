Douglas notices $4M bond ask

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Contractor Carbon Six Construction Monday shared with Douglas City Council build-out plans to turn 415 Wiley Rd. into a new city hall and police station. Members agreed to post notice of a $4-million bond ask to do the work.

The city Aug. 1 last year bought the 18,000-square foot Douglas Professional Center — known locally as “the old hospital” — on the corner of Wiley and Blue Star Highway for $1.5 million, eyeing consolidating municipal services on that 7.8-acre commercially-zoned site.

Council braked plans to include public works there once cost estimates came in, but still pursued city hall and police relocations via Carbon 6.

To fund it, Douglas plans to seek $4 million in capital improvement bonds ($4 million last discussed.). That means 45-day notice of intent issue them, allowing for public input, then council approval or not no sooner than Dec. 2.

“This build-out,” said city manager Lisa Nocerini, “is a significant project aimed at enhancing the property to better meet the needs of the community.”

Douglas now operates city hall in the 1875-built Dutcher’s Lodge at 86 Center St. Last year engineers estimated it needs $1.4 million in renovations to meet modern standards.

Police are housed in a more-recent one-story brick building at 47 W. Center that lacks garage space for cruisers and other vehicles.

Sale of those buildings might help pay off bonds but also may leave them empty, returning nothing while still needing maintenance.

Citizens can object. If a petition, signed by at least 10 percent of registered city voters, seeking a referendum is filed within 45 days after notice, Douglas cannot issue them absent a general or special election vote.