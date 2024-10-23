Halloween bash Saturday offers fun for all

There is something lucky about the number 13 and Halloween. Douglas will celebrate the Oct. 31 holiday five nights early, Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 26th year.

That’s 13 years each for late parade founder Ginger Wilkinson and daughter Erin Wilkinson, Hystopolis Production event manager.

The adult march, which will start at 10 p.m. down Center Street, annually draws more than 10,000 attendees, almost all festive and in costumes, to follow the giant stilts-mounted Pumpkin King resurrected by puppeteers for another year.

But there’s more to Saturday’s fun. The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will sponsor a Family Halloween Parade through downtown Saugatuck starting from Wicks Park at 11 a.m. Registration there starts at 10:15.

After the procession, participants can enjoy family-friendly Halloween-themed games, a costume contest and more. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in various age groups, including a special prize for the best group costume.

The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center’s Old School House, at 130 W. Center, Douglas near where the night parade starts, will be decked in “spook-tacular” fashion for a pre-march party starting at 6 p.m.

It will include chances to pose with the Pumpkin King, beverages from Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Fenn Valley Winery for sale, an 8 p.m. contest with $500 prize for best costume plus more prior to the parade, which kicks off at 10.

New this year is a VIP experience featuring an indoor reception space. Tickets, at $75 per person, include champagne and a specialty cocktail, catered small bites, and indoor restroom access. For more information, visit mysdhistory.org.

Then comes the big event. “Free” Douglas Adult Parade festivities — including music, lights, support and security, cleanup and more — doesn’t happen cheaply. Towards that end, new this year will be a 9:30 VIP lineup on nearby Mixer Street.

For a $100 contribution, participants can join the lineup later and be among the first 100 paraders. VIPs will also receive a swag bag filled with sponsor gifts and gain free entry both to parties beforehand at the Old School House and later at The Dunes Resort.

To reserve space, visit DouglasHalloween.com or call Wilkinson at (616) 990-1817.

Still not done celebrating? At 10 p.m. the Dunes, 333 Blue Star, Douglas, will launch its own party at 10 p.m. featuring karaoke, dancing and midnight costume contest. For more information, call (269) 857-1401 or email info@dunesresort.com.