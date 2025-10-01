Douglas Oktoberfest on tap Oct. 11

All are welcome to raise their steins and toast the spirit of Bavaria as Saugatuck-Douglas Community Pride hosts its annual Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 11 in Beery Field from noon to 5 p.m.

This event brings a diverse community together for a day of fun, food and fall festivities.

Community leaders will inaugurate the celebration with traditional tapping the keg at noon. Guests can enjoy the lively tunes of Ein Prosit, an authentic German band from Kalamazoo, as they set the mood.

They can experience the rich Bavarian culture with dance performances by Saugatuck’s Dance Asylum performers in traditional Dirndls, and show off their strength and compete for awards in a keg toss competition at 4 p.m.

Participants make partake from a variety of beers and ciders including Oktoberfest brews, lagers from Saugatuck Brewing Co. and more.

Red and white wines from Modales Wines, vodka seltzers, hard ciders and root beer will be offered for non-beer drinkers. Cuisine will include favorites such as bratwursts, kraut, German potato salad, pretzels and more.

It wouldn’t be a Douglas party without Thumpbox Music’s DJ John E spinning favorite tunes and keeping the energy high.

Admission, for $5 at the door, will provide funding for future Community Pride MI events and experiences that create a sense of community and safe space for all individuals in the Saugatuck-Douglas community.

Grab your friends, don your lederhosen and enjoy!