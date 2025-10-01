Interurban head sited as state rising star

Interurban Transit Authority executive director Becky Carten-Crandell was honored as Rising Star at the Michigan at the annual Michigan Public Transportation Conference Aug. 18-20 at Crystal Mountain Resort in northern Michigan.

“Becky,” said presenters, “has served as Executive Director since summer of 2024, and has since been recognized for her innovative ideas and efforts to expand transit services to new areas, resulting in significant numbers of new riders.

“She has also helped to add new vehicles and hire staff to boost the agency’s capacity, they went on. Becky’s exceptional communication skills and leadership support she has given the work of her staff have been critical to her success as a new transit director.

“As described by her colleagues, ‘Her positive attitude and energy are contagious to the staff here at Interurban Transit Authority,’” presenters said.

The conference included more than 150 transit leaders from 70+ providers, over 30 Michigan Department of Transportation and Federal Transportation Authority leaders, plus 70+ vendors.

Among activities were a pre-conference golf outing and networking reception, keynote remarks, general and breakout sessions plus meals and refreshment breaks.

The vendor show featured more than 50 booths as well as transit vehicles, equipment displays and opportunities for prize giveaways.

The workshop was eligible for reimbursement through the Rural Transit Assistance Program (RTAP) agency funds, and registration was on an individual basis.