Douglas outdoor dining will return

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council — urged by 51 letters or emails to expand outdoor dining in public rights-of-way — agreed to do so Monday.

Members at their last meeting Feb. 18 tabled doing so “for additional clarification,” city planning and zoning administrator Sean Homyen said.

All public responses in Monday’s agenda packet — many citing users’ enjoyment of pop-up patios in front of restaurants including Happystance, Everyday People Café and Respite Cappuccino Court —encouraged ed them to do so.

Business owners interested in applying for permits to do so between April 18 and Oct. 27 this year must:

Provide a liability insurance policy with a minimum of $1 million, listing the City of Douglas as additional insured.

Agree to indemnify the city and its employees from all claims, demands, damages or causes of action that could arise from issuing a temporary outdoor right-of-way expansion permit.

Maintain a clearly-marked, unobstructed pedestrian right-of-way at least four feet wide that meets required accessibility standards. Partitions such as physical barriers to separate the dining area from the pedestrian path are encouraged.

Maintain unobstructed access to public utilities, building entrances, fire hydrants and crosswalks.

Install a removable, durable and highly-visible barrier between patrons and motor vehicle traffic, as well as between patrons and the pedestrian path, that is aesthetically pleasing.

Reflective tape or markers are required. Examples include a section of fencing or railing at least four feet tall. Ropes, chains, cones, potted plants and the like are not sufficient.

Umbrellas shall be no less than 80 inches above the pedestrian path.

No tents or igloos are permitted within city rights-of-way.

Provide on-site trash containers that must be emptied by the business.

Provide contact information of the person responsible for keeping the area clean.

Businesses with a liquor license must comply with all federal, state and local regulations.

Use of parking spaces which overlap with a neighboring business should not be used unless agreed to by said neighbor business. ADA-accessible parking places cannot be used.

For forms and more information, contact city hall at (2690 857-1438.