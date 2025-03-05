Saugatuck courts state grant to upgrade courts

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck, which last year replaced children’s playground equipment in Village Square Park, is now seeking funds fund to improve its tennis and basketball courts.

City council Feb. 24 approved paying engineer Fleis & VandenBrink $3,600 to prepare a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Passport Grant request for $150,000 that would

Enlarge the existing tennis court to 60 x 102 feet (36’ x 78’ plus 12’ out of bounds area around the perimeter);

Replace the basketball hoops.

Replace the tennis net.

Replace perimeter fencing.

Add bleachers.

Resurface both courts.

Incorporate a Futsal (or other multi-sport) court. Pickleball could be mapped out and played there too.

A donor, said city manager Ryan Cummins, has offered to pay $100,000 toward the estimated $300,000 total project.

Cummins, said council, has identified court improvements as a 2025-26 fiscal year budget priority.

The 2.5-acre downtown Village Square Park straddles Butler and Main streets. The playground and veteran’s memorial stand on its northwest corner; the two courts lie on its east half on either side of the public restrooms.