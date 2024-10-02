Douglas plans Water Street work

Douglas plans to close one lane of Water Street for bit valley gutter curb replacement Thursday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city Sept. 25 announce it has hired Bruce’s Blacktop to pave about 450 feet of Water’s west edge feet wide from the hilltop down to prevent it from being washed out during heavy rainstorms.

Traffic control personnel will alternate north- and south-bound traffic while work, weather-dependent, is being done.

The city requests citizens to stay away from any active works zones and obey all signs or requests from Department of Public Works staff during that time.