Saugatuck to retop asphalt streets

Saugatuck city will conduct two to three weeks of asphalt repairs starting Monday, Oct. 7, the city announced last week. Receiving new topcoats will be:

• Francis Street from Water to Butler streets and from Holland to Elizabeth streets;

• Griffith Street from Culver to Mason streets;

• Mason from Grand to Elizabeth streets; and

• On Lucy Street near Holland Street.

Work will involve removing the top layer, then and repaving a fresh coat back.

Access will be maintained for residents who live on these blocks, said the city announcement issued last Thursday. But roads will be closed to through traffic and parking restricted to Mason for the duration of the project.

“We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we continue to improve the city’s infrastructure,” the announcement said.