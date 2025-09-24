Douglas schedules open house Oct. 20 for new hall

Douglas will host an open house at its soon to be new municipal building at 415 Wiley Road Monday, Oct. 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The city plans to move city hall, police and public works offices into the renovated former old hospital at the corner of Wiley and Blue Star Highway the week of Nov. 17.

All will be welcome to tour the new facility and explore the refurbished space.

