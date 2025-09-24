Saugatuck slates full plate of fall fun

By Scott Sullivan

Saugatuck will host a fall cornucopia of fun events ranging from a flower world activation to dark sky night at Oval Beach to Halloween parade in coming weeks, per a slate of special events approved by city council Monday.

Fun will kick Saturday, Oct. 11 in Cook Park with from 4 to 6 p.m. with activation of the new Flower World outdoor installation near where the old willow used to stand.

The display, sponsored by the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau with help from the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, will consist of lit, large-scale painted steel flower sculptures created by artist Jeffrey Augustine Songco “to bring joy during the winter months,” said CVB executive director Lisa Mize.

Plans call for amplified music, four propane fire pits and yard signs placed throughout the park to communicate installation details.

Guests at that Saturday’s Douglas Oktoberfest in Beery Field from noon to 5 p.m. might like to “cross the pond” after to make a vivid fall day of it.

The next Friday, Oct. 17, will mark Saugatuck High School’s annual Homecoming Parade through downtown prior to its 7 p.m. home football game vs. Lawton.

Students will start at 4 p.m. in front of the high school, proceed west on Francis Street, south on Butler Street through downtown, east on Culver Street, turn left up the Allegan Street hill, then north on Allegan Street back to the school.

Council Monday also approved a first-time Dark Sky Night sponsored by Douglas United Church of Christ Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 8 to 10 p.m. at Oval Beach.

Saugatuck Township resident and Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association vice president Barry Schoenfelner will provide high-powered telescopes and astronomy information to share with stargazers.

Dark-sky friendly flashlights will be provided for a guided beach hike among those who are interested.

The event will also feature citizen science activities and educational materials. Dark-sky friendly flashlights will be provided for a guided beach hike among those who are interested.

The north side of the beach will be used, with cones set up to minimize light pollution and direct traffic to the south lot, with about 58 spaces available, but organizers are prepared to expand parking if needed.

Accessibility for ADA-compliant vehicles will be maintained, and volunteers will help direct attendees. Restrooms will not be available during the event, but organizers are aware and have accepted this.

Council also approved CVB hosting a family and pet Halloween parade and party Saturday, Oct. 25 on Butler Street and in Wicks Park.

Wear costumes and dress up your pets as well for family fun with a DJ in the park and parade that will start at 11 a.m. from there, proceed through downtown and back.

Grown-ups may wish to take part in the 27th annual Douglas Adult Halloween Parade that evening, with lineup at 9 and the march at 10. For more information, visit douglashalloween.com.

