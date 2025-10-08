Douglas seeks playground build volunteers

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The City of Douglas seeks volunteers to help erect the final phase of its park project started in 2019: the children grades 5-12 area at the Schultz Park playground.

What started in 2019 as a group of Douglas mothers to complete renovation of the downtown Beery Field playground plus the tots area at Schultz has since raised funds to complete project.

Volunteers are sought to lend sweat equity Wednesday, Oct. 22 to assembling the structure shown nearby between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Participants need not work all day, just willingly.

Project leaders extend thanks to all volunteers and supporters over the last six years making this dream become a reality for the community.

To sign up or for more information, call city hall at (269) 857-1438.