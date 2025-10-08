Heat on Sunday for Chili Cook Off 

Three things just go together to make a perfect fall day — crisp temperatures, color touring and enjoying a steaming bowl of chili. You can get this package deal at the annual Cow Hill Yacht Club Chili Cook Off Sunday Oct. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. under a tent in downtown Saugatuck’s Wicks Park.

The Cook Off is a competition between the top restaurants of Saugatuck and surrounding communities. The event has become a premier “shoulder season” attraction, and has so far recruited nearly 16 area restaurants to participate.

They include: the Barge, Bowdie’s Chop House, Butler Pantry, the Cove, Duck Alley, Elements Rentals, Graafschap Fire Department, Marker 14, Phil’s, Retro Boat Rentals, Saugataco, Saugatuck Brewery, Spectators, The Butler, The Little Store and Wicks Park Var & Grille.

Judges will decide on first, second and third place winners of both the traditional and unique chili categories. Guests will vote to determine who wins the Peoples’ Choice Award.

Along with sampling great chilies, guests can enjoy beer and wine and live music by the popular band Rock Shop.

Cow Hill Yacht Club, with more than 160 members, is called “The little club with a big heart.” The 501c3 nonprofit formed in 1976 with members’ common goal to help the less fortunate in Saugatuck-Douglas area communities.

All Chili Cook Off proceeds are used to help individuals and families who are in need of help with nowhere to turn.

For more information, please visit www.cowhill.us.