Douglas sells site deemed surplus for $225K

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council took a step towards paying back its new $3.23-million bond (see related story elsewhere) to convert 415 Wiley Road into a new city hall/police station by accepting a $225,000 bid to sell 9.59 acres at 291 66th St.

The city bought the former orchard south of Wiley and east of I-196 for $48,873.23 in 2018 eyeing it as a possible new public works site. It hired Allegan-based Scott’s Landscaping for $49,337.70 the next year to clear and do site work there.

Neighbors objected, as they did after Douglas in 2013 bought 16.5 acres north of Wiley and west of Ferry Street $196,600 with the same intent.

Public works now uses some of the latter site west of Northern Lights Condominiums for storage, but continues to look at packaging it with neighbor sites for sale as a mixed commercial/residential golf course.

These include the contaminated 7.18-acre former Chase Manufacturing site, once cleaned up, lying east a 200 Blue Star Hwy. and 50 more acres controlled by developer Dave Barker.

City real estate broker Bernie Merkle of Coldwell Banker listed 291 66th St. this fall and received the $225,000 cash offer Nov. 26. for it pending applicable inspections.

After the sale is finalized, pending the applicable inspections, the commission will be paid out of the seller’s proceeds and due on close.