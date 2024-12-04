Holiday fun abounds this week

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck’s annual Christmas Parade through downtown this Saturday will kick off a slew of holiday festivities.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Parade participants should line up near the corner of Mason and Griffith streets starting at 11 a.m. to prepare for a noon march from nearby Butler Street north to its ending at Mary Street.

Past year’s fun has included the men’s Precision Snow Shovel Drill Team vs. women’s Peppermint Brigade, costumed Santas, humans with dogs, floats, displays and more. The Saugatuck Center for the Arts, 400 Culver St., Saugatuck, will host its annual Outdoor Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring local vendors offering gifts, snacks, beverages, music and much more.

The Felt Mansion, 6597 138th Ave., Laketown Township, will host a free family Winterfest featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, face-painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, goodie bags for the first 500 children registered and estate tours from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The fifth annual Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl from 2 to 7 p.m. invites strolling carolers and others to un-mothball their most-hideous winter warmers and register for $10 each ($15 on the day of the event) at Wicks Park Bar & Grill, 449 Water St., from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Then participants “crawl” to visit five elves at sister saloons, each of whom will assign them tasks. Trek and tasks completed, plus sweaters inspected, pilgrims will return to Wicks Park, turn in cards and await judgment on whose garments were ugliest. Consolation raffle prizes will be given. To savor the moment further, guests can grab 2024 event shirts for $22 each. Proceeds will go to the Operation Hope for Allegan County Youth. The first annual Holiday Shop Hop from 5 to 8 p.m. offers specials, giveaways, refreshments, a grand prize drawing and holiday cheer at Articles,146 Butler St.; The Butler Pantry, 439 Butler St.; Kindle & Company, 241 Culver St.; and Lulu Cadieux, 249 Mason St.

One lucky winner will receive a $100 gift card from each participating store, a $400 value total. No purchase is necessary. Visit each for additional chances to win. One entry allowed per store. Lakeshore Community Chorus will present “I’ll Be Seeing You: Holiday Homecomings” concerts at the SCA Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. To buy tickets at $28 for adults and $15 for students, visit sc4a.org or phone (269) 857-2399.

And On …

Holly Days markets offer hand-made items by local artists Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 in the back room of Everyday People Café, 11 Center St., Douglas, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Saugatuck Village Players will present their 38th annual “A Christmas Carol” shows based on Charles Dickens’ beloved 1843 story at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, 303 Butler St. This year’s performances will raise funds for Christian Neighbors food and clothing pantries.

Shows start Friday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. and continue the next two Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets, at $25 for adults and $13 for students and children, may be purchased by going to https://saugatuckchristmascarol/LUDUS.com. Through year’s end, you can buy selected books at The Book Nook, 242 Butler St., to donate, along with a bookplate acknowledging your gift, to the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library. For more information, visit sdlibrary.org.

The Saugatuck Township Fire District is accepting Toys for Tots donations at its 3342 Blue Star Hwy. station through Sunday, Dec. 15.

Stay tuned here to more as the holidays progress.