Douglas wins $1.3M to get lead out

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas has won a $1.3-million Michigan grant to replace lead service lines, city manager Lisa Nocerini announced last week.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the state — now knowing lead in water lines posed health threats to drinkers, children in particular, required local municipalities replace lead service lines within 20 years and has doled out funds since then to help do so.

“I’m proud,” Nocerini said July 2, “to have worked with state Rep. Joey Andrews (D-Berrien Springs) over the last nine months to secure the grant.

“This funding,” mayor Cathy North added, “is a game-changer for Douglas. With Rep. Andrews’ support, we can move forward more aggressively to replace lead lines.

“This is a crucial step towards ensuring the health and well-being of our residents,” North said.