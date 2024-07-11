TR police searching for missing Three Rivers woman

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department is currently asking the public’s help to find a woman it says is “missing and endangered.”

Police say 41-year-old Nicole Wood of Three Rivers has been missing since Sunday, July 7, and was last seen in the area of River Drive and Middle Street. She is described as a white female with blonde hair, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees or has seen Wood is asked to contact either the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.