Downtown Allegan road improvements making steady progress

As May turned into June 2026, members of Milbocker & Sons’ construction crew could be found spending their weekend concentrating on street improvements in Downtown Allegan, MI. On a very hot morning, the crew was busy installing infrastructure on Chestnut Street next to the Huntington Bank. Photo: G. Voss

By Gari Voss

What has been called Phase 2 of the Allegan Downtown Street Improvements began with Part A, the work on Trowbridge Street in front of the Regent Theatre and City Hall and Chestnut Street along the courthouse. As stated by Abonmarche, “While enhancing the look and functionality of the Downtown area, it is also the City’s priority to provide safe and reliable utilities for its residents.” Those utilities include new sewer and water main service with no lead or copper lines.

After the underground utility work is completed, the road construction begins. This is already evident on Trobridge and a portion of Chestnut. The aggregate base is being applied, and grading will be done in preparation for curb and gutter installation. During this process, storm water pipes and catch basins are being installed.

As the crews finish laying aggregate and the base, chalk lines will be added, and residents and visitors will be able to drive on these improved sections. Simultaneously, crews have begun working on the next block of Trowbridge Street plus Walnut Street, which might be called Phase 2, Part B. In preparation for the street closures, the curbs are being removed, and concrete cuts are being made.

The closure of the Part B sections is expected to occur near the end of June. The businesses and residents along those sections should begin looking for alternative ways to access their front doors. Abonmarche shared, “Contractor crews will be working diligently to minimize the impact while maintaining proper production of safe and accessible pathways.”

One plus to the project is that Trowbridge Street from Walnut to Chestnut Streets will become a two-way street. That will assist those residents and the Methodist Church in accessing driveways. All other Detour Signs will remain in place as the work area expands.

Before the beginning of September, it is anticipated that all aggregate base will be completed, and the new top surface will be laid on all sections of the improved street, lines will be drawn, and life will return to “normal”.