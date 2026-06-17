A man was arrested last week on multiple charges after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit.
Just after 4 p.m., detectives from the Van Buren County Narcotics Unit received information about a man driving a red 2019 Buick Encore near Hartford who was allegedly in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).
VBCSO detectives and deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop after observing traffic violations. The vehicle pulled into a parking lot but failed to stop when deputies activated their lights and siren.
The vehicle drove through the parking lot, exited onto Red Arrow Highway, and drove east towards Hartford, and deputies initiated a pursuit.
As the vehicle entered Hartford, officers with the Pokagon Tribal Police Department attempted to deploy spike strips, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and stop in a parking lot.
The driver was taken into custody without further incident, VBCSO said in a release.
A search of the vehicle yielded nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, a stolen 9mm handgun, and an open pint of whiskey, VBCSO said. The handgun was reported stolen out of Cass County on June 4, 2026.
The driver was identified as 50-year-old David Paul Lemay of Allegan, who was arrested and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail. He had an active bench warrant from Berrien County for Failure to Appear, along with two Failure to Appear warrants from Allegan County Friend of the Court.
Allegan man arrested for meth, stolen handgun
A man was arrested last week on multiple charges after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit.