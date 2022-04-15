By John Raffel

Correspondent

Department of Public Works supervisor Derek Wing said the sidewalk by the Methodist Church needs to be fixed. He added the work on the concession stands at the ballpark has begun and he expects it to be completed before games.

It was pointed out there are trees in the park that need to be taken down as well as a tree in the alley by Douglas lane. He has already gotten a bid for the trees in the park to be taken down. It was added that repair on the Dam is expected to start later this month.

The council voted to approve up to $2,000 for the removal of the trees at the park.

The village was informed under committee reports the Osceola Community Foundation has money to grant for smaller projects to communities in Osceola County. Grundy reported the council will go over applications for the campground manager position. Grundy reported that there would be a meeting with a contractor at the park bathrooms to get a quote on new flooring.

The council added information is still being gathered and the village is working on a recommendation for the request to abandon 1.73 acres at the end of South Broadway Street. This will be brought up at the next meeting.