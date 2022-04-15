By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Discussion took place at the Marion Village Council earlier this month on a resident that has offered money to the village and fire departments.

The resident wanted a list of things needed by the Village and Fire Department. Some suggestions for the Village were AED’s, new picnic tables, repairs for pavilions and security cameras for the campground and park.

The annual Marion Community cleanup day has been set for Thursday and Friday, May 5-6. The village announced that on Friday, May 6, students from the Marion High School will be helping with the town cleanup the earn volunteer hours. Dumpsters will be handled as has been done in the past.

Discussion transpired on an email sent by Verizon asking if the village of Marion would like to be on a list on the list of candidates for a new tower build. The tower would go on property at the industrial park and rent would be paid to the Village in the amount of $850 per month, if the village is chosen. The council said Grundy will contact Verizon to have the village added to the list.

There was talk about the sale of the empty lots at the industrial park. The Village was contacted by a citizen who may be interested in purchasing one. With this in mind, Grundy will reach out to him to see exactly what his plan is for the property and invite him to the next meeting if he is still interested.