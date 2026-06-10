Drivers should expect delays as M-89 project gets underway

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Motorists traveling through Otsego should prepare for delays this summer as a major resurfacing project along M-89 is scheduled to begin June 8.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to resurface 3.6 miles of M-89 (Allegan Street) from the Kalamazoo River to US-131. The project is expected to continue through mid-October.

While the project timeline spans more than four months, Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell said the actual roadway construction is expected to occur primarily between July 1 and Aug. 15.

“I want to start by saying that M-89 is a state-owned highway and we have zero control or say in this project,” Mitchell said. “Those decisions are made by MDOT and not the City of Otsego. We are left to deal with the inconvenience of the work as well.”

According to Mitchell, the project will begin and end with right-of-way and sidewalk work before crews move into the roadway resurfacing portion of the project.

During construction, lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project area.

MDOT officials said both directions of traffic will share one lane and alternate using temporary traffic signals between the Kalamazoo River and Platt Street.

Mitchell encouraged residents to plan ahead and consider alternate routes when possible.

“Understand that during this time traffic will be limited to one lane at places and backups will occur,” Mitchell said. “The plan is to start from the west and work east. Please consider alternative routes if possible during this time.”

Mitchell noted that M-89 is one of the busiest highways in West Michigan and said motorists should expect delays during the height of construction activity.

“Please keep alert for traffic signs in the coming weeks to keep everyone safe,” he said.

The approximately $2.3 million project includes resurfacing the roadway as well as joint repairs, new concrete curb and gutter and sidewalk improvements.

According to MDOT, the investment will increase the service life of the roadway while improving safety and ride quality. Economic modeling also estimates the project will directly and indirectly support 19 jobs.

Despite the inconvenience construction will create during the coming months, Mitchell pointed to one significant long-term benefit.

“The good news is that when they are done, there will be no more potholes,” he said.